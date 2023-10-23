Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

