Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.71 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $308.65 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day moving average of $279.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

