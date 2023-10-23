Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $372.92 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $258.89 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

