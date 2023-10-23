Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

QUAL stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average is $132.27.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

