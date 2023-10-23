Berenberg Bank Increases Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 400

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 400 ($4.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 241 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.99. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.41). The company has a market cap of £413.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,338.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.