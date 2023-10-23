Berenberg Bank Increases Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 400

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 400 ($4.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
