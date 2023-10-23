BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($28.56).
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,715 ($33.16) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.65) to GBX 2,000 ($24.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,150 ($26.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,602.87%.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
