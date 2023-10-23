BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.70. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 187,349 shares.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

