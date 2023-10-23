BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.67

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.67 and last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 21024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.23.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

