Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 7,134 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.31. 339,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

