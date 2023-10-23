Black Diamond Financial LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

