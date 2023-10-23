Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $93,697,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

