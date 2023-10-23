Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.40. 4,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $342.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

