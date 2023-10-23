Black Diamond Financial LLC Invests $82,000 in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 335,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 409,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,963. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.04%.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

