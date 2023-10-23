Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $384.48. 371,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.82 and its 200-day moving average is $389.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $300.50 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

