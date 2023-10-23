BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4,479.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $616.75. 60,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $602.75 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

