Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BXSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BXSL stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 48.55%. The company had revenue of $290.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.