Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 705,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.