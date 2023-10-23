Blue Water Biotech (BWV) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) is one of 988 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Water Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Water Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Water Biotech N/A -74.31% -63.81% Blue Water Biotech Competitors -2,057.89% -260.87% -30.53%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Water Biotech has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Water Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

22.3% of Blue Water Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Blue Water Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Water Biotech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Water Biotech N/A -$13.42 million -0.40 Blue Water Biotech Competitors $1.80 billion $228.21 million -3.93

Blue Water Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Water Biotech. Blue Water Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Water Biotech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Water Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Water Biotech Competitors 5392 17027 42734 827 2.59

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.88%. Given Blue Water Biotech’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Water Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Blue Water Biotech rivals beat Blue Water Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blue Water Biotech

Blue Water Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. It is also developing a streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine candidate, which is designed to prevent infectious middle ear infections in children, and prevention of pneumonia in the elderly; and universal flu vaccine that provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children's to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including Marburg and monkeypox, and others. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Water Biotech, Inc. in April 2023. Blue Water Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

