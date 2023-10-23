BMO Capital Markets Raises Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $79.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Nuvalent stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $65.50.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $110,800.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $679,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $110,800.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $679,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,699. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

