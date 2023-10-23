Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $701,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

