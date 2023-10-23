BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59, a PEG ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

