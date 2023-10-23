Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.21. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

