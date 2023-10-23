Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

