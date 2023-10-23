Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.84

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 30709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

