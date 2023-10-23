Brokerages Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT at $64.00

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,969,000 after buying an additional 592,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,655,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,843,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $42.67 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.