Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $725,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,152 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

