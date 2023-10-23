Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Target Price at $11.38

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.59%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

