Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $536.56

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $539.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

HUBS stock opened at $429.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $249.99 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

