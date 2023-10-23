Brokerages Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) PT at $14.00

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,793,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,704. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

