Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $38.25

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 440,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

