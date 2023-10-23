Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $125.71

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $11,845,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,557,416.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,186,630.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,140.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $15,625,594. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

