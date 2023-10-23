Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.27

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.27 and last traded at C$19.49, with a volume of 1204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.57.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.33.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

