C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.67% of Krystal Biotech worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $109.00 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
