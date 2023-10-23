C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,949,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $147.00 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.