C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $199.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $172.30 and a 1-year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

