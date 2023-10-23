C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAND opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.84 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

