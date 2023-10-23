C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $271.77 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 787,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,770,000. AON makes up about 3.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.39% of AON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 9.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $80,017,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $12,006,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $314.38 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $273.02 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

