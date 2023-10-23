C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 11,227 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 148.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.28.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

