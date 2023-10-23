C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $450.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.27.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

