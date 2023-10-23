C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.