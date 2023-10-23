C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.11% of Cognex worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,062,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth $36,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 65.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $59.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

