C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 3,876 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $571,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $324.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.02 and a 1 year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.