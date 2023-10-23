C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 665,718 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,718 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $50,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 605,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

