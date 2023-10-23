C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,440 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.18% of Dropbox worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after acquiring an additional 576,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dropbox by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 326,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $83,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.61 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.