Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

