Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.09.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.1 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$16.66 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$15.77 and a 52-week high of C$32.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$868.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.