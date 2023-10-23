Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.38.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$28.63 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$28.13 and a 12-month high of C$39.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.14.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2995984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

