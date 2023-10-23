Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.45.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Down 2.8 %

CPX opened at C$36.10 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$35.50 and a 1-year high of C$50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.4317977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.