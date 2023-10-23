Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

