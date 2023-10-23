Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $24.43

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $26.00. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 54,753 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

